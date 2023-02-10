An MQ-9 Reaper armed with four GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition parks on a flightline before a mission in Afghanistan. Credit: US Air Force, photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Labbe.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of joint direct-attack munition (JDAM) kits to Singapore.

The proposed sale, which is valued at approximately $55m, has already received approval from the US State Department.

The military sale package comprises 900 KMU-572 tail kits for JDAM GBU-38 and laser JDAM GBU-54, as well as 100 KMU-556 tail kits for JDAM GBU-31, 250 MAU-169 computer control group for 500lb Paveway-II (PWII) GBU-12 laser-guided bomb, and 250 MXU-650 air foil group for 500lb PWII GBU-12.

Apart from the air-to-ground munitions, the Singaporean Government has requested to purchase DSU-38 laser guidance sets, common munitions built-in-test/reprogramming equipment, accessories, and consumables, along with the associated spare and repair parts.

This FMS deal further has the provision for providing related return support; aircraft and munitions support; equipment and personnel training support; technical and logistics services; unclassified software, technical books and publications; and US government and contractor engineering support.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the US by improving the security of a strategic partner that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Asia.

“This proposed sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Raytheon Missile and Defense has been selected as the principal contractor for the new FMS.

The agency also confirmed that some portion of defence equipment under this sale is expected to be delivered from the US Government’s inventory.

Once delivered, the air-to-ground munition kits will be used by the Republic of Singapore Air Force to further strengthen their offensive capabilities and contribute to support the US-allied and partner nations.