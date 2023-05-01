Illustration of A-10 Thunderbolt II firing APKWS-II weapon system. Credit: Samuel King/US Air Force/commons.wikimedia.org.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential foreign military sale (FMS) of precision kill weapon systems to the UK.

The proposed deal is valued at approximately $31.2m. It has already received approval from the US State Department.

As part of this FMS package, the US will deliver up to 768 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System-II (APKWS-II) all up round in the single variant.

The UK government has further requested to provide support equipment, transportation services, spare and repair parts, publications and technical documentation as well as associated US government and contractor technical, engineering and logistical support services.

BAE Systems has been selected as the prime contractor for this deal.

The execution of this potential sale will require at least five US government officials to make several visits to the UK.

Around five contractor representatives will also be deployed in the UK on an intermittent basis over the next five years to facilitate the delivery and integration of the defence articles under this FMS deal.

The deployed contractor representatives will also be responsible for providing supply support management, equipment familiarisation and inventory control support.

The new APKWS-II systems will strengthen the UK aviation forces’ capabilities to counter and deter the existing and future adversaries.

It will also help the British armed forces in maintaining interoperability with the US and other allied and partner nations’ military forces, while contributing to the missions of common interest.

In a statement, DSCA said: “By deploying the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System, the United Kingdom would contribute to global readiness and enhance the capability for US forces operating globally alongside them.

“The UK will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”