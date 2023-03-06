Image of a wind tunnel used for designing advanced aircraft that travel at hypersonic speeds. Credit: Purdue News Service photo/David Umberger/US Air Force.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has announced the issuance of a presidential determination (PD) to advance the country’s hypersonic industrial base.

Issued by President Joe Biden, the directives authorise the use of Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III authorities, which specifically focuses on advanced avionics, air-breathing engines, guidance systems and other constituent materials used in hypersonic systems.

The new amendments will further help in expediting the ongoing processes related to operational prototypes.

It will also support the development of advanced manufacturing technologies for airbreathing engines, advanced avionics and position, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems.

In addition, the PD focuses on promoting kinetic capabilities.

Through this PD, the US Office of Defense Production Act Investments (DPAI), assigned under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) office, will be able to use DPA Title III purchases and purchase commitments.

This will further ensure the expansion and upgradation of the hypersonic industrial base in the country.

According to a White House statement, the effort will allow MCEIP to choose the most cost-efficient, convenient and practical alternative that can fulfil the requirements of this crucial industrial production capability.

MCEIP office director Anthony Di Stasio said: “The DoD’s DPAI office continues to deliver on its mission of reshoring and re-establishing domestic production in sectors critical to our nation’s national security needs and strategic interests.

“We are pleased and excited that the President is allowing us the opportunity to act on behalf of the nation to accelerate the advancement of hypersonics capabilities in the US. These investments will lead to new training and job opportunities for American citizens in facilities across the country.”

Last August, the US DoD chose four universities for performing applied research to support advanced hypersonic technology.