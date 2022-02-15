US DoD selects Silent Arrow’s GD-2000 UAS platform for WLIF contract

An unmarked GD-2000 rigged and ready for C-130 deployment over an unspecified military test range. Credit: Yates Electrospace Corporation.

The US Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded a $2.2m contract to Silent Arrow as part of the Warfighter Lab Incentive Fund (WLIF).

This contract has emerged from the partnership between the Pentagon-based Joint Staff (J7 Joint Force Development Directorate), US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and one of its theatre components.

According to the agreement, the firm’s GD-2000 autonomous cargo delivery aircraft systems (UAS) platform has been chosen for operational demonstrations and concept of operations (CONOPs) development activities.

The contract will also support the DoD’s need to supplement or replace tactical and operational overland logistics in upcoming conflicts.

The firm will offer two GD-2000s each to Exercise Emerald Warrior at Hurlburt Field and an undisclosed site for further demonstration.

One GD-2000 will be delivered for non-flying purposes to include training and educating the joint special operations warfighter.

The company will also be responsible for radar signature assessment and management, water landing and resupply at sea logistics, and Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) integration.

It will conduct an operational and technical utility assessment to merge the GD-2000 with military aircraft platforms and force structures.

Additionally, Silent Arrow will frame a transition plan based on the conclusion drawn from the operational demonstrations.

The contract has a 12-month period of performance starting in Q1 2022.

In February last year, Silent Arrow secured a deal to scale down its GD-2000 cargo delivery UAS for undisclosed US military operations.