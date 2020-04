Boeing has delivered its 500th AH-64E Apache Guardian Helicopter to the US Army and defence forces around the world.

The company’s Echo model helicopter provides improved performance. It has a joint digital interoperability and creates situational awareness.

Additionally, the upgraded helicopter has an increased survivability with reduced operational and support costs.

Boeing said in a statement: “Production, flight test and deliveries of the AH-64E Apache helicopter continue at the Boeing site in Mesa, Arizona.”

First delivered in 2011, the Apache helicopter has been deployed for combat operations and is used to maintain peacekeeping.



The multi-role combat helicopter has undergone planned modernisation to ensure its readiness to fulfil its operational requirements worldwide.

The US Army Apache fleet has accumulated more than 4.5 million flight hours. Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 Apaches to customers globally.

In November last year, the US Government approved Morocco’s request to purchase 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in a deal valued $4.25bn. The contract was drafted under the potential foreign military sale (FMS).

Under the FMS, the US approved the sale of the helicopter and its associated equipment to the Government of Morocco.

In May last year, the US State Department approved the sale of 24 Boeing AH-64E helicopters and associated equipment to the Government of Qatar.

Approved under the FMS, the helicopters have been procured to help the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) improve the security of the region.

Other militaries using the Apache helicopter for their defence include India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and the UK.