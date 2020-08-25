US Air Force opens Virtual Test and Training Center

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The US Air Force has announced the inauguration of the new Virtual Test and Training Center (VTTC) at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB).

With the opening, the Nellis AFB moved a step closer to improve its technology and house the future of joint-aerial combat training.

The training centre will allow pilots to train in live and virtual environments simultaneously.

This is expected to provide a realistic and effective training session while reducing the limitations of physical range.

US Air Force Warfare Center operational training and test infrastructure analyst Peter Zupas said: “It’s a significant step forward to enable testing tactics development and advanced training for the airforce, joint and coalition partners.”



The first missions at the VTTC are expected to commence next year.

USAFWC VTTC director Col Dean Caldwell added: “In the next year or so we will officially have it up and running.

“The VTTC will then be turned into a squadron and be placed under the Nevada Test and Training Range.”

The centre will feature capabilities such as platform-specific counterterrorism and live-fire exercises, which will incorporate the multi-domain and near-peer threats in the air, space and cyber domains.

Zupas added: “The VTTC is a great complimentary piece to live-fly sorties. It will allow personnel to increase the number of sorties that otherwise wouldn’t be regularly available to them in live fly. However, simulators are no substitute for live-fly operations.”

The centre is expected to increase the lethality of troops for generations to come.