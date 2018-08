Ukraine’s state-owned defence industrial group Ukroboronprom has delivered the upgraded MiG-29MU1 aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The modernised MiG-29MU1 combat jets are an upgraded version of the MiG-29 fighter aircraft, according to the national news agency Ukrinform.

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko was cited by media sources as saying that one of the military units has already received two fighter planes.



In a Facebook post, Poroshenko wrote: “The Ukrainian military received modernised MiG-29MU1 fighters. One of the military units already received two combat aircraft carriers, which will strengthen the defence capability of the Ukrainian army.”

“Upgrade works also included expanding the ability to control and register functional parameters of the technical condition of the aircraft, engine and other on-board systems.”

Ukroboronprom’s divisions, including the Lviv State Aircraft Repair Plant, worked on the improvement of the combat aircraft.

As part of a complete overhaul, the jets have been upgraded with advanced radar and a satellite navigation system that is integrated into the on-board radio navigation system.

The advanced radar is intended to increase the range of airborne targets.

Upgrade works also included expanding the ability to control and register functional parameters of the technical condition of the aircraft, engine and other on-board systems.

According to Ukroboronprom, the MiG-29MU1 is powered by two turbojet engines with an afterburner chamber and can operate at a speed of up to 2,450km/h.

The aircraft can carry a 30mm automatic gun, air-to-air missiles for small and medium-range airships, bombs and unguided rockets.

Additionally, a developed system of electronic warfare is available on board to enable protection against attacks by enemy anti-aircraft missile systems and aircraft.