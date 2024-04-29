General Jim Hockenhull (left), Commander of UK Strategic Command, and Doug Beck (right), director of the US Defense Innovation Unit, sign the liaison agreement. Credit: UK MoD/Crown Copyright.

At the UK Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Conference 2024, Doug Beck, director of the US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and General Jim Hockenhull, Commander of UK Strategic Command, signed an agreement to place liaisons officers in each nation’s defence innovation hubs.

STRATCOM’s innovation team ‘jHub’ connects technology and talent with users across Defence. The US Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), based in Silicon Valley, focus on accelerating the adoption of commercial and dual-use technology to solve operational challenges at speed and scale.

Doug Beck, the unit’s director, reports directly to the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III as of April 2023 after the institution’s restructuring to encourage private sector innovation.

“As technological advancements continue to accelerate, we must collaborate ever more closely with our international allies and industry partners,” stated STRATCOM in a recent statement.

The STRATCOM Conference brought together over 250 experts from international allies and partners, across government, industry, and academia to discuss challenges and share ideas.

“This agreement will help us continue to share knowledge and ideas with our close ally and collaborate on the development of cutting-edge science and technology on both sides of the Atlantic,” STRATCOM continued. “Partnerships like this help protect both our nations and strengthen what is already the most robust, deepest, and advanced military partnership of any two countries.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

AUKUS goes global

UK-US ties have also strengthened in a global context too under the auspices of the trilateral AUKUS alliance with Australia recently.

The alliance recently announced it will open up for collaboration with potential partners, such as Japan, as the three seek to benefit from global innovation in emerging technologies under the Pillar II initiative.

As part of the second pillar initiative, the three nations have set up various schemes to boost innovation in these emerging tech areas.

Recently, numerous defence companies attempted to resolve vulnerabilities of land-based autonomous systems in electronic warfare congested environments in February 2024 – a far cry from the central policy of nuclear submarines for Australia under Pillar I.