The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) had awarded a two-year contract to manufacturing company Rubb UK for the procurement and refurbishment of military shelters, including quick deployable hangars for aircraft.

Under the deal, which is worth around £9.5m, Rubb UK will provide repairs, refurbishments, spare parts, training, and post-design services. The MOD has the option to extend the contract for an additional year.

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said: “Rubb UK is a great example of innovative and expert British engineering that provides strong investment in the North East and contributes to UK Defence. This contract demonstrates the MOD’s commitment to industry throughout the four corners of the UK and I welcome the continued supply of this crucial defence equipment.”



Rubb UK’s rapid deployable hangar solution gives the MOD a place to house and protect operational jet fighters, as well as carrying out time-sensitive maintenance work on large helicopters, such as the Boeing CH-47 Chinook.

In addition to the UK, Canadian and US armed forces also use these quick deployable hangars when deployed on global operations.

Rubb is also hoping to provide the UK Armed Forces with cutting edge-cooling techniques and structural fabric technology, aimed at enhancing future military aircraft.

The manufacturer had previously fulfilled a five-year, single source £6.86m contract with the MOD to provide equipment at short notice. The new contract secures Rubb’s position as key MOD equipment supplier.

Rubb Buildings managing director Ian Hindmoor said: “We are very proud to be part of an industry that helps provide equipment to support our troops at home and in the field. Working with the MOD is a long-standing relationship that we have built up over many years.

“Winning this new contract is a testament to all the staff here, who are dedicated to helping meet the needs of the defence sector and deliver Urgent Operational Requirements.”

Based in Gateshead in the North East of England, Rubb employs 51 personnel, including operatives dedicated to defence equipment. Rubb works with both international and local suppliers, including Niko, Hydro, Anixter Fasterners, Airowsafe, Birtley Galvanising, and Rotational Engineering.