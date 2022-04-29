Turner to develop X-ray imaging device for USAF warfighters

The dual-use portable X-ray imaging device will help to diagnose and treat the USAF’s warfighters deployed in far-forward areas. Credit: US DoD/Business Wire.

Turner Innovations has been awarded a contract to develop a dual-use X-ray imaging device for the US Air Force (USAF).

Awarded under USAF’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II, the contract has an estimated value of $749,872.

The device is required to be operationally deployable and will be used to diagnose and treat the USAF’s far-forward warfighters.

The portable dual-use device will provide both fluoroscopic and radiological imaging on-location.

USAF 24th Special Operations Wing surgeon colonel John Dorsch said: “This capability will enhance austere surgery and en route critical care capabilities in preparation for the future operating environment.

“It will deliver agile, state-of-the-art imaging technology to save lives across the spectrum of conflict – any time, any place.”

The company will develop the X-ray imaging system in collaboration with the US Air Force Special Operations Command.

According to Turner, the device will provide a larger imaging area for whole-body imaging, with superior power and will minimise the lift requirements, as well as the features of the Smart-C device.

Built by company subsidiary Turner Imaging Systems, Smart-C is a hyper-portable, battery-powered, lightweight, cordless fluoroscopic imaging device.

Turner Imaging Systems business development director and product manager Michael Orthner said: “Over the course of the next year, we will partner with Air Force Special Operations Command teams to develop novel imaging capabilities to treat soldiers in far-forward environments.

“Providing fluoroscopic imaging within the golden hour following a traumatic injury will increase the likelihood of surgical treatment success and prevent death.”