Tiwi Partners to build EO storage facility at RAAF Base Darwin

The contract will see Tiwi Partners deliver explosive ordnance storage facility at RAAF Base Darwin. Credit: kenhodge13 / WikiCommons.

Australian construction company Tiwi Partners has secured a contract to deliver an explosive ordnance (EO) storage facility at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base Darwin.

The company is expected to offer employment opportunities for 95 individuals during the project’s construction phase. The contract is valued at approximately $5.1m (A$7m).

Australia Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price noted that 96% of sub-contract packages would go to the defence industry within 50km of RAAF Darwin.

Work to be delivered under the contract includes the construction of a special-purpose, earth-covered building within the existing EO precinct at RAAF Base Darwin.

This contract work will also support Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Arafura-class offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and other ships operating in the Northern Territory (NT).



Price said: “Our investment in RAAF Darwin was brought forward as part of the Morrison Government’s $730m (A$1bn) investment package to boost Australia’s defence industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This package saw $138.8m (A$190m) of investment just in the Northern Territory to support jobs and the local economy.

“It’s also part of the $1.53bn (A$2.1bn) Navy Capability Infrastructure Sub-programme, delivering maritime and landside facilities across Australia.”

Award of the latest contract comes after Minister Price held talks with Master Builders last week to discuss Australian defence’s $2.55bn (A$3.5bn) infrastructure investment plan for the NT under a $5.84bn (A$8bn) investment in northern Australia for the next ten years.

In July last year, Australian-owned Daronmont Technologies secured a contract to support the Mobile Control and Reporting Centre stationed at RAAF Base Darwin.