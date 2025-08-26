Saab’s Gripen E fighter jets are powered by GE Aerospace’s F414-GE-39E engines. Credit: Saab AB.

The Swedish Government has signed an intergovernmental deal to supply four Gripen E/F fighter jets from defence contractor Saab to Thailand.

The transaction, valued at approximately Skr5.3bn ($555.38m), includes three units of the Gripen E model and one Gripen F model, along with a suite of associated equipment.

Deliveries are expected between 2025 and 2030, said Saab.

The deal also encompasses support services and training necessary for the operation of these fighters.

This development follows an announcement made in August 2024 when the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) expressed its intention to procure Saab’s Gripen jets over other contenders like Lockheed Martin’s F-16.

The order signing follows the confirmation on 4 June 2025 from the RTAF on the selection of the JAS 39 E/F as its multirole combat aircraft.

In addition to the aircraft themselves, Saab has entered into a separate contract with the RTAF to provide a comprehensive long-term offset package.

This arrangement is designed to enhance Thailand’s defence capabilities through a significant transfer of technology and industrial collaboration.

It also aims to stimulate new investments across various sectors within Thailand’s national economy.

Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson said: “We welcome Thailand as the latest customer for Gripen E/F. Thailand is already a well-established Gripen user and familiar with the strengths that Gripen brings to the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Thailand has chosen the most modern fighter on the market with which to build its next generation of strategic, independent capabilities.”

The acquisition will add to Thailand’s existing arsenal of Gripen C/D multi-role fighters, which feature GE Aerospace’s RM12 engines.

With this deal, Thailand becomes the third nation, following Sweden and Brazil, to incorporate the Gripen E/F into their air force.

Powered by F414-GE-39E engine, the Gripen E has extended range and substantial payload capacity supported by ten hard-points.

The aircraft is equipped with advanced technology including an AESA radar system, Infrared Search and Track System (IRST), and advanced electronic warfare and communication systems.

