Telephonics showcases MOSAIC AESA radar integration into USAF AgilePod

MOSAIC AESA. Credit: MOSAIC AESA. Credit: PRNewsfoto / Telephonics Corporation.

Griffon’s wholly owned subsidiary Telephonics has conducted a flight demonstration of MOSAIC active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system with the US Air Force (USAF).

The demonstration took place in September last year during its Combat Lancer 2020 exercise.

During the more than nine-hour operational flight, MOSAIC’s dual-beam surveillance capability was showcased.

It also demonstrated the MOSAIC AESA’s ease of integration into the USAF’s AgilePod and open architecture systems, such as the open mission system (OMS) and common open architecture radar programs specification (COARPS).

AgilePod is USAF’s multi-sensor designed for the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance community.



Combat Lancer programme manager captain Jacob Turing said: “This year’s Combat Lancer exercise was the smoothest the team has experienced due to the great collaboration between the AFRL/Leidos team and Telephonics.

“The Telephonics next-generation MOSAIC AESA has the potential to add great benefit to platforms adopting AgilePod’s capability.”

The dual-beam technology of Telephonics uses two independent beams from a single radar aperture.

This feature allows the MOSAIC radar system to perform continuous autonomously scheduled Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) imaging while conducting surveillance, detection and tracking operations at the same time.

According to the company, this dual-beam technology improves radar detection and imaging performance from a single aperture.

Telephonics president Kevin McSweeney said: “We are excited for this opportunity to introduce our MOSAIC AESA to the US Air Force and the potential for growth in our relationship.

“While the airforce is not a new customer to Telephonics, as many of its aircraft fly with our communications systems on board, this marks the first time we are showcasing our advanced surveillance capabilities.”

In January last year, Telephonics demonstrated MOSAIC AESA radar system on a US Navy MH-60S Seahawk multi-mission helicopter.