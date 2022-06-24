Teledyne FLIR signs contract to provide Black Hornet UAV to Norway

Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency selects Teledyne FLIR Defence for Black Hornet nano UAV. Credit: Teledyne FLIR.

Teledyne FLIR Defence has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to provide Black Hornet nano uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV).

The framework agreement has an estimated value of $48m (Nkr475m).

The agreement is valid for four years and comes with an additional one-year extension option that can be availed at a time.

According to Teledyne, the first Black Hornet was delivered to Norway in 2015 and the latest agreement marks the country’s largest commitment until now.

Teledyne Technologies CEO chairman and president Robert Mehrabian said: “I would like to thank the Norwegian Government and Minister of Defence, Bjorn Arild Gram, for continued support of the Black Hornet, which is also designed and manufactured in Norway.

“With this new agreement, nations cooperating with Norway may also procure the Black Hornet.

“As the world’s leading nano UAV system, Black Hornet delivers covert situational awareness to military units in combat operations – a crucial advantage at a time when European and allied countries confront new threats on the Continent and beyond.”

Teledyne FLIR’s Black Hornet personal reconnaissance system is a pocket-sized UAV that weighs 33g and measures 168mm.

The UAV transmits live visible and thermal video to the operator and is suitable for conducting highly contested missions in GPS-denied environments.

Additionally, the air vehicle has a flight time of up to 25 minutes and creates nearly no noise while flying.

Teledyne Digital Imaging executive vice-president and segment president Edwin Roks said: “With a range of two kilometres, the Black Hornet can fly at speeds exceeding six metres per second and communicates with an encrypted digital datalink for secure and reliable communications from tight spaces to beyond-line-of-sight applications.”