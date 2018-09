Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) first locally built T625 multi-purpose helicopter has successfully carried out its maiden flight.

Developed for Turkish Armed Forces, the first prototype of the aircraft took off for the first time from the company facilities based in Ankara, Turkey.

The new-generation, six-tone, light intermediate T625 multirole helicopter conducted the trial following a number of successful ground tests.



During the 20-minute flight test, the company assessed and evaluated the general handling, transmission and rotor systems of the aircraft.

“The helicopter has been designed to address a wide range of export opportunities and requirements in the global market by surpassing multi-mission requirements for adverse weather conditions.”

The 15.87m-long T625 is a new generation, twin-engine helicopter that has been specifically designed to carry out military, paramilitary and civilian operations. It has the capacity to accommodate 12 passengers in addition to two crew members.

Equipped with latest advanced avionics, visionics, new technology transmission and rotor systems, the aircraft has the capability to effectively operate at high altitudes in extreme environmental conditions.

The T625 aircraft has a maximum take-off weight of 6,050kg and is fitted with a five-blade main rotor and a four-blade tail rotor system, designed to enhance the helicopter’s aerodynamic performance.

The T625 has been developed by the company as part of the Turkish Original Helicopter Programme under a contract signed with the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defense Industries (SSM) in September 2013.