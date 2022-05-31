Slovenia-hosted JTAC exercise Adriatic Strike 2022 begins

During Exercise Adriatic Strike, JTACs on the ground coordinate weapons delivered by aerial platforms, such as the Slovenian PC-9 light fighter aircraft. Credit: Slovenian Armed Forces/Nato Allied Air Command.

Participants from 25 Nato Allied and partner nations have commenced the live-fly Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) exercise, Adriatic Strike 2022.

The exercise is being hosted by the Republic of Slovenia for the tenth consecutive time.

Adriatic Strike 2022 began on 29 May and will conclude on 3 June.

In this year’s iteration, the Slovenian Armed Forces is hosting nearly 650 participants from 25 allied nations.

Related

Additionally, the exercise involves the participation of a variety of aircraft, including helicopters, fighters and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The participating aircraft will undergo realistic and complex JTAC training during the exercise.

Adriatic Strike 2022 will be overseen by the Slovenian Air Force’s 15th Regiment.

As part of the exercise, the helicopter crews, UAVs, certified joint fire controllers, special forces, joint fire planners and division commanders will come together to train during a final continuous 72-hour mobile training event.

Slovenian Air Force 15th Wing commander colonel Janez Gaube said: “I am proud and honoured that Slovenia and the Slovenian Armed Forces host the multinational exercise Adriatic Strike 2022 for the tenth time.

“In these past years, the exercise has grown in the number of participating countries and air force capabilities, which support multinational JTAC training.

“The teams on the ground and crews in the air work hand in hand focusing on a common goal.”

The combined air-land training is a crucial part of Nato’s defensive and deterrent posture.

The multinational live-fly training event, Adriatic Strike, has continuously supported the JTAC training for a decade.

The exercise ensures that the participants perform all the mandatory live aircraft controls every year.

Furthermore, the live training conducted with different platforms and operators allows both aircrew and JTACs to maintain their readiness and improve air-land cooperation.