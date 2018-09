The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has received its first A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aerial refuelling aircraft.

Developed and delivered by Airbus, the next-generation A330 MRTT will help augment the endurance of the RSAF’s fighter aircraft.

In addition, the multi-role aircraft will provide the airforce with continued capability to deliver air-to-air refuelling support to its fleet.



Furthermore, the aircraft will also be able to provide the service with greater cargo and passenger transport capabilities, in addition to increasing its ability to support international humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and peace support operations.

In March 2014, Airbus Defence and Space was selected by Singapore to deliver a total of six A330 MRTT aircraft to the RSAF.

With the completion of the deliveries, Singapore will become the sixth country to have a fleet of the A330 aerial refuelling tankers.

The Airbus A330 MRTT is an advanced tanker aircraft capable of carrying out both air-to-air refuelling and airlift roles at the same time.

Designed to replace the Singapore Air Force’s ageing KC-135R aerial tanker, A330 MRTT features increased endurance and the ability to provide more fuel to other aircraft.

With a capability to carry up to 82,000lb of cargo or 266 personnel, the aircraft can be used to refuel both drogue-refuelled and boom-refuelled platforms, helping to enhance the RSAF’s interoperability with other airforces.

A universal aerial refuelling receptacle slipway installation (UARRSI) is also integrated on to the MRTT, which enables the aircraft to receive fuel from another aerial tanker.