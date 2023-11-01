Shield AI has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) stack called Hivemind for drone swarming. This is one of many innovative AI-powered military systems that propelled the start-up to a valuation of $2.7bn on 31 October, after an oversubscribed Series F funding round. Credit: Shield AI.

Shield AI announced that it has raised $200m in an oversubscribed Series F funding round on 31 October, co-led by the US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT) and Riot Ventures.

After the round, the value of the San Diego-based AI specialist grew to $2.7bn.

According to GlobalData forecasts, the total AI market including platforms, services and hardware will be worth $908.7bn in 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.2% from $81.3bn in 2022.

The intelligence consultancy also provides further company filings analytics that indicate that AI was mentioned 574 times so far this year, followed by 241 mentions of robotics.

Company filings analytics demonstrating top theme mentions this year from GlobalData’s Aerospace, Defence and Security Intelligence Centre. Credit: GlobalData.

Remoteless and fully autonomous

However, Shield AI is not just another AI start-up making hay while the sun shines. It is making a mark in its development of fully autonomous systems.

The start-up builds an AI pilot called Hivemind, which enables teams of intelligent aircraft to operate autonomously in high-threat environments at the edge, without the need for remote operators, command inputs or a global positioning system.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The technology approach is similar to those in the self-driving car industry and its software stack is aircraft agnostic, allowing the company to provide autonomy to a variety of form factors across the aerospace industry.

Shield AI is making the right partners in the right market

Shield AI’s announcement follows the recent launch of the company’s V-BAT Teams product.

This enables a single human operator to command a minimum of four V-BATs, generating real-time AI-driven flight paths, and exhibiting dynamic read-and-react behaviours autonomously.

Except for lethal decision-making, V-BAT Teams can complete missions from start to finish without the need for an operator or pilot.

In August 2023, Shield AI teamed up with the Australian AI company Sentient Vision Systems to integrate its ViDAR AI system, which uses an electro-optical/infra-red (EO) wide-area motion imagery solution, into its V-BAT Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS).

The capability will enable the UAS to intelligently classify, track and read-and-react to targets. Shield AI plans to fly the capability on V-BAT next year, while also dipping into another emerging market of EO sensors, which GlobalData expects to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.1% to $13.6bn by 2032.

Battlefield resilience

The start-up’s Series F investors noted that the company’s products have a competitive advantage over other AI systems in the market.

“As deep-tech investors, we have seen a large swath of autonomy efforts in every realm and Shield AI has a clear lead,” stated Stephen Marcus, co-founder and general partner of Riot Ventures.

“Battlefields are increasingly dominated by drone warfare and the enemy is doing everything in their power to make it a hostile environment, including blocking communications and GPS. Modern air forces are flying blind. Shield’s AI pilot doesn’t require GPS or communications because it is smart and adaptable to the environment.

“Their AI is trainable and adaptable to many different missions and has flown teams of quadcopters, V-BATs and modern fighter jets. The closest tech comparable we have seen is what Tesla is doing with their self-driving stack. Their combination of market-leading AI technology and top-tier growth is why we are excited to continue to invest in the company.”

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Disruptor data, which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors. These signals help us to uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them. They tell us about the topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and indicate where leading companies are focusing their investment, deal-making and R&D efforts.