SES GS to provide critical communications capabilities for Thule Air Base

SES Government Solutions wins $14.5m contract to support Thule Air Base. Credit: Business Wire.

SES Government Solutions (SES GS) has secured a contract to support Thule Air Base, the US Department of Defense’s northern-most military installation in Greenland.

Under the $14.5m contract, SES GS will provide critical communications capabilities for the Thule Air Base.

SES Government Solutions president and CEO and retired USAF brigadier general Pete Hoene said: “We are proud to provide satellite communications support for this critical mission.

“Thule Air Base is the Department of Defense’s northern-most installation, and this programme continues to serve as a great example of the importance of our capability to deliver the critical intelligence data to military decision-makers.”

SES GS has been supporting Thule Air Base with commercial satellite communications for more than 20 years.



The company claims that it has the required expertise in dealing with adverse conditions in Arctic locations.

Some of the challenges when operating in these locations include overcoming extreme cold-weather situations, varied weather patterns, near-horizon locations, as well as other logistics.

SES is the operator of the global fleet of geostationary and non-geostationary (NGSO) satellites.

The company’s next-generation O3b mPOWER satellite constellation will be launched this year, with the start of service next year.

Leveraging the integrated operational experience of GEO and NGSO global capabilities, the company provides ‘multi-band, multi-orbit communications’ to customers’ remote locations such as Thule.

The airbase was established by the US in 1941 to help Denmark defend its colonies from increasing German aggression.

Currently, the military base is used by the US Air Force (USAF) Space Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command.