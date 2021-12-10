SAIC wins USAF contract to develop weapons simulation technology

The contract will see SAIC help the USAF in evaluating high-end, next-generation concepts related to weapon systems. Credit: US Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Flickr.

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) for the service’s Weapon Engagement Simulation Technology for Advanced Research (WESTAR) programme.

WESTAR programme is part of the USAF’s Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Under the $99m five-year contract, the company will continue developing modelling capabilities in support of the USAF weapon systems.

Furthermore, SAIC will help the service in evaluating high-end, next-generation concepts related to weapon systems.

SAIC National Security and Space sector president Michael LaRouche said: “SAIC has partnered with the Air Force Research Laboratory since 2000 to support next-generation weapon system development, and we are pleased that our past success positioned us as a valuable partner for the WESTAR programme.



“Our domain experience and innovative approach are helping the US Air Force develop technology for test and evaluation of complex weapon systems that will deter and defeat future threats.”

The single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will see SAIC help the AFRL in developing capabilities related to ‘multi-spectral’ and ‘multi-modal’ phenomenology modelling.

SAIC will also further ‘software/hardware-in-the-loop test’ technology, playing a major role in the USAF munitions’ research, development, and transition.

According to the company, using simulation at all munition development levels will serve as this research’s major component.

The contract also includes the provision of a ‘cohesive research strategy’ by SAIC.

Under this research strategy, SAIC will conduct basic, applied and advanced technology demonstration. It will help advance the USAF’s ‘AF Vision 2030’ science and technology strategy.