Science Applications International (SAIC) has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) 557th Weather Wing to modernise the hardware and software for its Technology Application Development and Sustainment (TADS) system.

Under the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, the company will manage and update the system to support the accurate and timely weather reports.

The contract will include application development, software integration, application infrastructure, Cloud migration, hardware, security and data management.

The five-year contract has an additional six-month extension, with a ceiling value of $630m if all options are exercised.

Unisys Feder, acquired by SAIC in March this year, has won the contract.



SAIC executive vice-president and general manager Bob Genter said: “Airforce warfighters need the latest and most accurate weather data to effectively carry out their mission, and TADS will provide them with innovative new capabilities to provide critical environmental situational awareness when and where they are needed.

“This contract award underscores SAIC’s ability to provide modernised mission-critical networks and infrastructure, as well as the company’s expansion into new areas of innovation in support of our customers.”

To improve USAF’s mission performance such as big data analytics, machine learning and improvements in meteorological and space weather science, TADS will address the objective of airforce weather to investigate as well as implement new ideas.

A software-centric, Cloud-based approach will be used to efficiently meet mission needs including disaster recovery and increased collaboration.

Under the contract, SAIC will plan the prototype and integrate new technologies. Once done, environmental intelligence will increase mission planning and execution relevance across the US Defense Department.

It will further optimise the use of modular, interoperable components.

The constant system operational availability will increase system reliability and performance, supporting all combatant commands, national agencies and international organisations.

SAIC Defense Services senior vice-president Andrew Boyd said: “The TADS contract award is the culmination of a two-year effort to demonstrate our efficient and comprehensive capabilities to the Air Force Weather community.”