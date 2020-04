Science Applications International (SAIC) subsidiary Engility Services has secured a $655m engineering, development, integration, and sustainment (EDIS) contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

Under the single-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, the company will provide systems engineering, planning, integration and sustainment services to the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) Innovation and Prototyping Directorate.

Together, SAIC and SMC will upgrade satellite ground systems for the operations, research and development and demonstration missions of the United States Space Force (USSF).

SAIC National Security Group executive vice-president and general manager Michael LaRouche said: “This contract expands our relationship with the airforce, which we have proudly supported since 1972, and the new United States Space Force.

“We look forward to propelling SMC’s vision with emerging technology and enabling the United States Space Force to focus on the mission.”



SMC DCIO will get support from SAIC in its mission to operate and sustain an affordable Ground System Enterprise (GSE) for research and development, demonstration, and operational missions.

The Multi-Mission Satellite Operations Center command and control ground system architecture, equipment, systems, and facilities form part of the GSE.

How optimistic are you about your company’s growth prospects? Very optimistic

Optimistic

Neither optimistic nor pessimistic

Pessimistic

Very pessimistic View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

SAIC will produce operational satellite ground systems, sustain ground systems, and perform system administration and cybersecurity functions by carrying out systems engineering, planning, and system modifications.

Additionally, it will build and modify data centres, and integrate mission unique software and applications from various stakeholders.

The latest contract, which has a five-year base period of performance and a two-year option period, follows the original EDIS award from 31 January last year, which came after SAIC acquired Engility to expand its space services portfolio.

Work related to the contract will be performed primarily at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado; Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico.