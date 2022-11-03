Safran-MBDA’s JV completes acquisition of ArianeGroup’s subsidiary CILAS

CILAS office in Orleans, Paris, France. Credit: CILAS/commons.wikimedia.org.

The HMS Laser joint venture (JV) between Safran Electronics & Defense and MBDA has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in ArianeGroup’s subsidiary CILAS.

This 50-50 JV of Safran and MBDA was formed especially for carrying out this transaction. HMS Laser now owns ArianeGroup’s 63% stake in CILAS.

France-based company CILAS was established in 1966 to design, develop, manufacture and sell laser products that are compatible to operate in highly constrained environments for military and civil use.

It also specialises in the development of optical solutions for its civil and defence customers.

MBDA CEO Eric Béranger said: “CILAS is the French laser technology champion.

“Today’s weapon systems increasingly call on latest-generation lasers, and this trend is likely to continue.

“By combining the complementary strengths of CILAS and MBDA, we will meet the upcoming challenges for France and Europe of achieving operational superiority and strategic independence.”

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Following the latest deal, Safran and MBDA will work together to promote the development and production of CILAS’ solutions, as well as the company’s overall growth.

CILAS is also an equipment supplier that provides crossfunctional technologies for its domestic and international customers.

Safran Electronics & Defense CEO Martin Sion said: “CILAS is a long-standing partner to our company.

“Our complementary optronics capabilities will enable us to develop and refine our solutions involving laser designation while also investigating the possibilities of optical communications for both terrestrial and for space applications.

“We can now team up with CILAS and our partner MBDA to offer sovereignty solutions that integrate power lasers by calling on our respective areas of expertise.”