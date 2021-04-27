SAFR wins USAF SBIR grant to extend AI-powered analytics to UGV

SAFR is a high-performance computer vision platform that provides accurate, unbiased face recognition and additional face and person-based AI features. Credit: Tumisu / Pixabay.

Face recognition and visual analytics platform SAFR from RealNetworks (SAFR) has received the third Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the US Air Force (USAF).

The latest contract will see SAFR further develop its artificial intelligence-powered (AI) analytics solution for rescue missions, perimeter protection and domestic search operations. SAFR uses AI to boost security and works to operate on all devices.

The new development allows SAFR to improve its computer vision platform to run on an NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier-based unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) system.

This integration will provide an additional layer of protection for defence and emergency services personnel.

SAFR will mainly focus on reducing the risks that service members face while performing their daily activities by allowing SAFR-enhanced UGVs to perform perimeter patrols.



These UGVs also monitor contested environments.

SAFR senior product manager Eric Hess said: “We see this as an incredible opportunity to demonstrate how AI is a force multiplier and can be used to reduce risk to security forces and emergency responders.

“The UGV platform equipped with SAFR AI represents the future of embedded device operations and computer vision for an emerging range of robotic systems.”

The company noted the provision of post-patrol reports in ‘network-denied environments’.

In August last year, SAFR secured two Phase II contracts worth approximately $1.9m in total from AFWERX.

366th Security Forces Squadron non-commissioned officer technical sergeant Dustin Cain said: “As a USAF military working dog handler, I have employed canines in various environments fulfilling the multi-use role of detection and deterrence.

“The ability to utilise UGV systems to augment K9 teams during work/rest cycles, or as an additional force, broadens security in-depth and allows operations to continue unhindered.”