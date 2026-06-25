Hungary’s Gripen C jets. Credit: Saab.

Swedish defence prime Saab has delivered two more Gripen C fighter aircraft to Hungary.

The delivery at Kecskemét Air Base, marks the final deliveries under a contract amendment agreed between the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) and the Hungarian Ministry of Defence in January 2024.

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Saab already delivered the first two aircraft under this agreement in April this year.

Following the arrival of these jets, Hungary’s Air Force will operate a fleet of 18 Gripen C/D aircraft, comprising 16 Gripen C and two Gripen D, the two-seater variant of the aircraft.

The Hungarian government first ordered 14 Gripen C/D fighters for the Hungarian Air Force in December 2001.

Saab also has an existing agreement with FMV to offer further upgrades and support for the Hungarian fighter fleet after 2035.

Saab senior vice president and aeronautics business area head Lars Tossman said: “We are proud of the Hungarian Air Force, which has now operated Gripen fighters for 20 years.

“Thanks to the support and service contract, the Hungarian Gripen fleet will maintain high availability and be continuously upgraded to fulfil all mission requirements for at least a decade ahead.”

The Gripen C-series is a single engine, swing-role combat aircraft, interoperable with NATO systems and capable of executing air-to-air, air-to-surface, and reconnaissance missions.

Saab stated that the aircraft can switch roles while airborne or perform multiple roles during a single mission.

The aircraft can be equipped with various weapons and pods including both US and European equipment, enabling the Gripen to handle a range of tasks from air combat to precision strikes.

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