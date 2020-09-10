RSAF to conduct air combat exercises in Australia’s Northern Territory

Australia’s Northern Territory is set to host the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) air combat training exercise.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Fighter Detachment will arrive this month.

The exercises will be carried out at the Bradshaw Field Training Grounds and Delamere Air Force Weapons Test Site.

After a period of strict quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately 200 RSAF employees will conduct flight training at the Australian military training ground, including training in the use of live weapons from 7 October to 11 December.

Singapore’s No 149 Squadron flying F-15SG aircraft, No 112 Squadron with a multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft and No 111 Squadron with a G550 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft will participate in the training.



Australia Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said: “After careful planning and preparations undertaken by both Australia and Singapore to minimise any potential Covid-19 risks to the Northern Territory, I am pleased we will be able to welcome the detachment from Singapore.

“The arrival of the RSAF’s Fighter Detachment to conduct training in the Northern Territory underlines the strength of the Australia-Singapore partnership and our shared commitment to regional security.

“Singapore’s military training in Australia is an important element of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It supports Singapore’s ability to generate a force that provides strategic weight and supports stability in our region.

“The training exercises will see RSAF personnel frequenting businesses in the local community, providing welcome economic opportunities for the Top End.”

All of the arriving RSAF members will have to undergo seven-day isolation and undertake a Covid-19 test 48 hours before they arrive in the country.

After arrival, they will undertake another 14-day quarantine at hotel accommodation in the Darwin area, which is managed by the Australian Defence Force.

After the completion of the quarantine period, RSAF personnel will be tested again.

In February, RSAF’s A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft received automatic air-to-air refuelling (A3R) capability.

