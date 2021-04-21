RSAF’s A330 MRTT aircraft achieves full operational capability

The RSAF A330 MRTT aircraft conducting air-to-air refuelling operations with an RSAF F-15SG fighter aircraft. Credit: MINDEF / Government of Singapore.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)’s A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft has attained full operational capability (FOC) status.

The achievement was announced by Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during a ceremony held at Changi Air Base (East) to mark the milestone.

Singapore Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that A330 MRTT’s FOC is a part of ongoing efforts to enhance the RSAF’s capabilities in meeting operational requirements.

Minister Ng Eng Hen said: “The attainment of FOC by 112 Squadron for the Airbus A330 MRTT obviously marks a significant milestone in the capabilities of the RSAF. The MRTT marks another step up in extending the range of RSAF’s fleet of planes.”

The RSAF currently has six MRTTs. The first A330 MRTT arrived in Singapore on 14 August 2018.

The Airbus A330 MRTT combines the advanced technology of a new generation tanker with the operational experience during its service.

Minister Ng added: “Their expertise and persistence enabled operational and technical problems to be addressed. DSTA engineers worked with the original equipment manufacturer to resolve the problem and their proposed modifications are now being assessed and promulgated across the global fleet of MRTTs.

“This is quite an achievement and is the fruit of consistent and effective tech integration by our engineers working alongside our servicemen.”

Last month, Airbus announced the delivery of the RSAF’s first H225M twin-engine helicopter.