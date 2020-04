Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has deployed Airbus A400M aircraft to support Covid-19 relief operations in the country.

One Airbus A400M aircraft was used to transport essential medical supplies, equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the East Malaysian states of Sabah and Sarawak. The deliveries included around three million face masks.

Another A400M was used to deliver medical supplies, including 44 units of aerosol boxes, to the hospitals and healthcare centres of the two states.

This aircraft is scheduled to deliver an additional three million face masks to Sarawak, as well as food and medicines to Sabah and Sarawak.

Airbus has designed A400M to carry strategic loads for deliveries to theatres of operations. The aircraft is capable of delivering payloads of up to 37t.



Recently, one Airbus A400M, scheduled to be delivered to the Luxembourg military, completed its maiden flight.

The RMAF is also working to deliver food and other essentials to remote places during this crisis.

The military branch also mobilised the RMAF H225M helicopter to provide food supplies to Bario, Telang, Usan, and Baram, places which are difficult to reach by road.

In the following four to five days, these helicopters will deliver essentials to 13 other locations in the country, if weather supports.

As of 20 April, Malaysia has reported more than 5,300 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The death toll in the country has reached 89.

Globally, the number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 2.4 million. The pandemic has killed around 165,200 people across the world.