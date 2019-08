Rolls-Royce wins Typhoon engine maintenance contract

Rolls-Royce has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide maintenance and repair support for the EJ200 engines of the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Typhoon fighter aircraft fleet.

The £346.7m engine support contract (EJISS) is a follow-on to the ten-year Partnered Support Operational Phase arrangement.

Rolls-Royce new contract means the company will continue to provide maintenance support for the EJ200 engine until 2024.



The company will deliver maintenance, repair and overhaul of the engine and modules, alongside providing spares, accessories, and aircraft ground equipment management.



The contract also covers the transportation of equipment between RAF bases and Rolls Royce’s Bristol manufacturing facility.

The contract will support Rolls-Royce jobs in Bristol, RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

UK Defence Minister, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said: “Not only will this contract help to maintain our world-class jets, it secures 175 jobs across the UK and boosts the skills base our world-leading defence industry relies upon.

“Together with our multi-million-pound upgrade programme, this contract will ensure our Typhoon fleet continues to dominate the skies in the decades to come.”

Rolls-Royce Defence Services president, Paul Craig, said: “The signature of the EJISS contract has been as a result of two years of collaboration with the UK MoD to ensure an affordable and robust support solution was defined and contracted for the EJ200 engine.

“The work carried out under this arrangement will enable Rolls-Royce to continue to provide the essential repair and maintenance needed to power the engines for the Typhoon aircraft.”

The RAF Typhoon aircraft operational bases include Coningsby, Lossiemouth, the Falkland Islands and Amari Air Base in Estonia.

The MoD has invested £425m in the Typhoon fleet upgrade programme over the past three years.

The fighter aircraft are equipped with Storm Shadow deep strike cruise missile, Meteor air-to-air missile and Brimstone precision attack missile.