Rheinmetall to acquire German drone manufacturer EMT

Rheinmetall has signed an agreement to take over the activities of German uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturer EMT as part of its digitisation strategy.

The takeover will be effective at the end of next month.

Signed by both companies, the transaction is still dependent on securing the final approval from the competition authorities.

Rheinmetall plans to maintain EMT’s four locations in Bavaria and Schleswig-Holstein and merge the existing EMT staff into its workforce.

Once the acquisition takes effect, EMT’s activities will form part of Rheinmetall Group subsidiary Rheinmetall Technical Publications of Bremen.



A key customer of EMT, German Bundeswehr is currently introducing EMT’s newly developed LUNA NG reconnaissance system.

LUNA NG is a key element in networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Information/Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting Acquisition and Reconnaissance (C4ISTAR) communication and reconnaissance. It plays a major role in tactical data transmission.

In a press statement, Rheinmetall said that the agreed takeover will provide security and dependability for military customers in terms of maintenance and continued development.

Founded in 1978, EMT was originally known as ‘Elektro-Mechanische Technologien GmbH’.

Earlier this month, Rheinmetall reported strong results in the first nine months of this year. The results were driven by a growth in sales in the civilian business and an increase in order intake.