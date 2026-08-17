Full scale model of AMCA. Credit: India Ministry of Defence.

Reliance Industries Limited (Reliance) and Rolls-Royce have announced their “intent to partner” in the design, development, and potential manufacture of a sovereign combat engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

As described in statements released by both companies, the proposed collaboration seeks to explore the creation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India.

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The companies will also consider opportunities for broader collaboration in areas such as defence, civil aerospace, and emerging power and propulsion technologies.

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç said: “I welcome the opportunity to join forces with Reliance Industries, bringing together our century-long heritage in advanced engineering and proven engine expertise with their homegrown leadership in Indian industry.

“Together, with our existing partnerships and capabilities in India, this marks a major milestone towards building a robust, self-reliant aerospace ecosystem in the country.”

The intent to establish such a partnership comes as India continues its efforts under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which promotes domestic defence production and technology indigenisation.

The AMCA programme is designed to equip the Air Force with an advanced, homegrown fighter jet.

This push for indigenisation gained further momentum in August last year, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on X that India would retain intellectual property for a 120 kilonewton engine under development for the AMCA.

Safran, the longstanding French engine partner for India, was reportedly set to support the Gas Turbine Research Establishment, a branch of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in this engine’s development.

Safran already supplies and maintains M88 engines for the Rafale fleet including expanded maintenance facilities and jointly manufactures the Aravalli engine for future heavy-lift helicopters with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Despite these established collaborations, Reliance’s announcement of its strategic intent to partner with Rolls-Royce for the AMCA marks a notable shift in India’s approach to engine development.

This development comes after HAL withdrew from its previous role in the AMCA fighter jet initiative, earlier this year.