RAF Typhoons patrol Nato airspace in response to Ukraine crisis

RAF Typhoons patrol Nato airspace over Poland and Romania. Credit: © 2022 Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK’s Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons have taken to the skies to patrol Nato airspace in response to the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

According to an RAF statement, these aircraft took off as part of the pre-planned Enhanced Vigilance Activity, a Nato-led operation aimed to defend allied airspace against potential aggression after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Operating from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, these Typhoon FGR4 jets are equipped with air-to-air missiles and a defensive suite.

They are patrolling Nato airspace over Poland and Romania.

During the patrolling, the fighter jets are supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft to extend the range and endurance of the patrolling operations.

Air Officer Commanding 11 Group Air Vice-Marshal Phil Robinson said: “RAF Typhoons working in partnership with our allies are continuing to demonstrate our commitment to Nato.

“We stand ready to defend Europe and the Atlantic region against further aggression. I am incredibly proud of the courage and commitment of our aircrew operating across the region and of all our personnel who are supporting them.”

Eurofighter Typhoon is a fourth-generation multi-role combat aircraft. It has now served the RAF for nearly two decades.

In December last year, Leonardo delivered the first two of 28 Eurofighter Typhoon swing-role combat aircraft to the Kuwaiti Air Force.

The two aircraft flew from Italy to Kuwait with a refuelling escort provided by two Italian Air Force KC-767 tankers.