April 1, 2022

RAF Typhoon jets escort USAF B-52 Bomber over Eastern Mediterranean

RAF Typhoon jets from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus escorted the US-led Bomber Task Force.

RAF Typhoons escorting a US Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress bomber. Credit: © 2022 Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoons have escorted a US Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress bomber over the Eastern Mediterranean demonstrating its capability and commitment to collective security.

During the mission, RAF Typhoon jets from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus escorted the US-led Bomber Task Force as it flew through the region towards further east.

The B-52 Stratofortress was from Minot Air Force Base in Ward County, North Dakota.

An RAF Voyager tanker was also deployed during the escort mission to support the Typhoons. The tanker aircraft in support of 903 Expeditionary Air Wing is used for air-to-air refuelling RAF and other partner aircraft.

The Typhoon Detachment commanding officer said: “The Typhoon Force welcomes the opportunity to operate in partnership with our Nato allies and by training and with the USAF, we are enhancing our ability to adapt and meet the ever-changing needs of the global security environment.”

903 Expeditionary Air Wing commanding officer Wing Commander Mark Dunlop said: “Regular training and integration missions with our Nato partners enable our forces to maximise our ability to project combined strength and enhance regional stability.”

Last month, RAF announced that Typhoon jets will support the Nato Air Policing mission in Romania amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The deployment will include four multi-role jets in Romania from 3 (Fighter) Squadron based at RAF Coningsby in the UK. Around 150 RAF personnel will support the mission.

RAF’s fifth-generation F-35B Lightning fighter jets have also joined Nato’s Enhanced Vigilance patrols recently.

