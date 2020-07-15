QinetiQ to develop roadmap for RCAF air weapons range upgrade

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

QinetiQ has secured a contract from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Air Warfare Centre to develop a roadmap for its air weapons range upgrade.

The one-year contract has an additional optional year.

The modernisation will enable the combination of live and virtual environments for collaborative team training.

Once modernised, the air ranges can accommodate Canada’s next generation of 4.5 or fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

They will also allow for the creation of Live Synthetic Blended (LSB) training and experimental environments, including simulated training assets.



QinetiQ Canada Business Development vice-president Duane Barry said: “We are delighted to have secured this project to scope the upgrade of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s ranges to a standard required for future Training, Test and Evaluation (TT&E) programmes.

“We were selected as part of the competitive bidding process, due to our extensive experience managing, operating and modernizing the UK Ministry of Defence’s ranges.”

The roadmap will include the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range (CLAWR) and the Bagotville, Gagetown, Wainwright, Valcartier, Nanoose and Suffield training ranges.

QinetiQ noted that the study will focus on modification for all future RCAF platforms, including fighter and cargo aircraft, helicopters, search and rescue, and remotely piloted air systems.

This will be carried out in the context of RCAF Modelling and Simulation Environment (RMSE), including the Virtual Proving Grounds considering air traffic control, air weapons and air and space control simulators.

The initial scoping phase will run until December this year.

Work under the project will be performed by a team of systems engineers, simulation experts, range experts and experienced ex-military personnel from Canada and the UK.

Barry added: “We look forward to combining our unrivalled Test and Evaluation and range experience from the UK with our Canadian team’s local knowledge for the benefit of the RCAF.”