PZL-Świdnik to provide 32 AW149 helicopters for Polish Armed Forces

The AW149 is the latest generation multirole military helicopter that can perform various missions in adverse operational conditions. Credit: © Polish MoD/Leonardo SpA.

The Polish Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a contract to PZL-Świdnik, Leonardo’s fully owned Polish company, to supply 32 AW149 multirole helicopters.

The contract has an estimated value of zl8.25bn ($1.83bn).

The deal was made during a ceremony at PZL-Świdnik’s facility, attended by various Polish Government officials.

Under this contract, the company will also provide logistics support, including a stock of spares and consumable parts, along with ground handling equipment.

Related

Additionally, the deal involves a training and simulator package, including comprehensive pilots and technical personnel training and delivery of several advanced simulators and training equipment.

PZL-Świdnik president Jacek Libucha said: “With complete capabilities in helicopter design, development, customisation and servicing, PZL-Świdnik confirms its leadership and continuation of its 70-year heritage through the setting of key milestones for our aviation industry.

“I am convinced that AW149 will meet the Armed Forces’ high-end needs.”

Deliveries of the helicopters are expected to take place between 2023 and 2029.

The new helicopters will be operated by the Polish Armed Forces to carry out air support and troop transport missions.

The AW149 can also be used for transporting goods and supplies, search and rescue, and casualty evacuation missions.

Configured to fulfil the requirements of the Polish Armed Forces, the AW149 helicopter will include small arms, guided/unguided rockets and missiles, and self-defence and observation systems.

Other armaments can also be installed in the helicopter’s cabin or external hardpoints, depending on the variant and configuration.

As a prime contractor, PZL-Świdnik will be responsible to host a local production line for the new helicopters, for which Leonardo is planning to provide further investments.

Since 2010, the company has already invested around $1.043bn (€1bn) in its Polish facility.