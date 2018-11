United Technologies Corp’s subsidiary Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) has commenced the delivery of its PW127G engines for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CC-295 tactical military transport aircraft.

The engines are supplied to Airbus Defence and Space under the Canadian Department of National Defence’s (DND) fixed-wing search and rescue aircraft replacement programme.

P&WC has partnered with Airbus to provide the Canadian Air Force with an upgraded aircraft that will help address the service’s fixed-wing SAR requirements.



The PW127G engine is designed to offer low fuel burn to the aircraft in addition to providing it with an increased range and endurance to support time-critical missions.

Airbus Defence and Space Canada president Simon Jacques said: “We’re looking forward to delivering the first CC-295 to the Canadian government.

“Canada has selected an efficient and versatile aircraft, thanks in large part to the aircraft’s P&WC engines.”

P&WC’s PW127G engine family comprises a total of 38 engine models. To date, the company has delivered more than 400 units to Airbus Defence and Space for a number of C295 aircraft variants.

In December 2016, Airbus’ C295W variant was selected by the Government of Canada for the country’s fixed-wing search and rescue programme under a C$2.4bn ($1.81bn) contract for an initial period of 11 years.

Under the contract, the government intends to procure 16 C295W aircraft equipped with advanced search and rescue technology systems. The aircraft will replace the airforce’s current fleet of CC-115 Buffalo and CC-130H Hercules platforms.

While the first aircraft are slated for delivery by the end of next year, the final aircraft are expected to be delivered in 2022.

Designated as CC-295 in Canada, the Airbus-built C295 is a new-generation tactical airlifter designed to carry out multi-role operations worldwide in all weather conditions.

With a 6t payload capacity, the aircraft has a range of 2,000nm, and a load capacity of 71 troops, 50 paratroops and five pallets.