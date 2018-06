United Technologies division Pratt & Whitney has launched the Growth Option 2.0 upgrade for its F135 engine, which is used to power the F-35 Lighting II joint strike fighter aircraft.

Capable of being configured specifically to address customer requirements, the Growth Option 2.0 upgrade can help provide increased power and thermal management system (PTMS) capacity.

The upgrade will be able to deliver a wide range of PTMS enhancements and the near-term iteration of the modernisation programme can offer a significant improvement in PTMS capacity.



Pratt & Whitney Military Engines president Matthew Bromberg said: “As the F-35 programme moves forward with the Continuous Capability Development and Delivery (C2D2) strategy, we strive to stay in front of propulsion advances needed to enable F-35 modernisation.

“These upgrades are aligned with the F-35 C2D2 strategy and provide a range of options to meet future weapons system requirements for the F135 engine.”

“We’re continuously assessing customer needs and responding with technology options to keep them ahead of evolving threats.”

Under the current upgrade project, the company has incorporated the same suite of compressor and turbine technologies as provided in the previous Growth Option 1.0 upgrade.

The project offers scaled enhancements in PTMS capacity while maintaining the same 5%-6% fuel burn and 6%-10% thrust improvements across the F-35 flight envelope.

Increased PTMS capability can enable the fifth-generation F-35 aircraft to use an upgraded range of offensive and defensive weapon system technologies.

The upgrade represents the next iteration of the company’s Future Adaptive Spiral Technology approach, which allows for the timely insertion of next-generation propulsion technologies into current and future platforms.

Bromberg added: “Our spiral approach allows Pratt & Whitney to offer rapid, iterative upgrades such as Growth Option 1.0 and Growth Option 2.0 that put next-generation propulsion technologies into the hands of the warfighter as fast as possible.

“These upgrades are aligned with the F-35 C2D2 strategy and provide a range of options to meet future weapons system requirements for the F135 engine.”