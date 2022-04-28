Philippine DND inaugurates first air defence simulator training centre

The SPADS Simulator Training Centre will train AFP and PAF personnel for advanced air defence techniques. Credit: Ereshkigal1/ commons.wikimedia.org.

The Philippine Department of National Defence (DND) has inaugurated the first Spyder Philippine Air Defence System (SPADS) Simulator Training Centre.

The training centre was handed over to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (APF) during an ‘acceptance, turn-over and blessing ceremony.’

Led by DND Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the ceremony was held at the Basa Air Base, Pampanga.

It was also attended by PAF commanding general, lieutenant-general Connor Anthony Canlas and other dignitaries from the AFP and Rafael Defence System.

Lorenzana said: “Acquiring capital assets to help defend our nation has always been one of the priorities of the Department of National Defence.

“As your defence chief for nearly six years, my happiest and proudest moments were the attainment of milestones in the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernisation programme.”

Developed by Israeli defence technology company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, the new training centre is part of the AFP’s modernisation programme.

The facility will focus on developing three major capabilities, including command and control, missile firing and detection through the system.

Rafael’s Spyder air defence system is designed to defend large areas against a wide range of threats such as cruise missiles, attack aircraft, bombers, helicopters and other stand-off weapons.

The centre will also be used by PAF personnel for training purposes such as advanced air defence techniques.

Secretary Lorenzana added: “May this new simulator training centre inspire you to look into the Command’s bright future, utilise its capabilities to ensure the success of your missions.”