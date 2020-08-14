Peerless wins contract to support USAF’s warfighting aircraft

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Peerless Technologies has won a $187m contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to support its warfighting aircraft.

The platforms include the B-2 stealth bomber, the Rockwell B-1 Lancer, B-52 Stratofortress, A-10 Thunderbolt II and A-29 light attack aircraft.

According to the contract, approximately 200 personnel will provide services for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC).

Services to be provided will involve financial, engineering, programme and logistics management, as well as technical and security expertise.

The contract work is scheduled to commence in October and expected to conclude in approximately five years.



Work as part of the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (AFB) in Ohio, Hill AFB in Utah, Tinker AFB in Oklahoma and Whiteman AFB in Missouri in the US.

Peerless business analytics senior vice-president Julie Clark said: “We are excited to expand our long-standing relationship with the air force and support these vitally important programmes.

“By leveraging our highly rated experience on programmes like the F-22 and F-35 and our participation in broad contract vehicles, we have brought new jobs to Peerless and efficient, effective support to the air force.”

The contract was granted under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) programme.

Peerless has already been awarded different contracts in support of the AFLCMC, USAF Nuclear Weapons Center, Global Strike Command and Air Force Research Laboratory.

The company will also support the Foreign Military Sales Attack Systems Program Office that serves the air force, US Navy and 30 coalition allies.