Thales Australia World Trade Centre facility has opened in Melbourne following a $12m redevelopment, allowing further development of the OneSKY project.

The facility, which was opened by Defence Minister Christopher Pyne in Melbourne, will house the OneSKY project team developing the common Civil Military Air Traffic Management System.

This air traffic management system, which will be developed for the Department of Defence and Airservices Australia, will manage the forecasted 60% growth of air traffic movement by 2030, aiming to reduce delays for the public.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said: “This facility will be used to develop the most advanced and integrated air traffic control system in the world.”

McCormack added: “Under OneSKY, Australia will be better able to handle forecast air traffic growth, which will reduce congestion and open up more efficient air routes to reduce flight times and fuel costs.”

OneSKY is considered to be world’s first such project and is being developed in Australia.

“This project is expected to replace the ageing military air traffic management systems and is essential to ensuring our defence forces can continue to operate seamlessly.”

Pyne said: “The OneSKY project will transform Australia’s air traffic management system and national infrastructure in the sky, ensuring the travelling public arrive at their destination safely and with minimal delays.”

This facility will support up to 550 specialist jobs in Melbourne across the land and air traffic management businesses. A further 200 job opportunities are expected to be created in the supply chain.

Pyne added: “In fact, around 75% of the OneSKY acquisition cost and 95% of the ongoing annual support costs will be to Australian companies. These jobs will contribute to the development of an integrated system that will manage more than 11% of global airspace and some of the world’s busiest air routes.

“This project is expected to replace the ageing military air traffic management systems and is essential to ensuring our defence forces can continue to operate seamlessly in Australia’s airspace.”

In February, the Australian Department of Defence and Airservices Australia signed an agreement with Thales to implement the A$1.2bn ($942.67m) OneSKY air traffic management system.

In March, Thales Australia signed a subcontract with local defence company Nova Group for the OneSKY project.