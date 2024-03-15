Artist’s rendition of the future Eurodrone Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (MALE RPAS). Credit: OCCAR.

The Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) – Europe’s defence programme watchdog – welcomed Japan’s inclusion in the Eurodrone programme as an ‘observer state’ for the first time.

In Berlin, on 14 March 2024, OCCAR hosted Japanese Embassy and Ministry of Defence officials, within the Acquisition, Technology and Logistic Agency, to meet representatives from participating member states – France, Germany, Italy and Spain – as well as the prime contractor, Airbus Defence and Space.

Japan initially expressed interest in the Eurodrone programme in September last year, whereupon the OCCAR director Joachim Sucker delivered a Letter of Approval confirming Japan’s observer status two months later.

‘Observer status’ is granted to non-member states that want to be involved in the programmes activities that OCCAR manages. Other observer states include Australia in the Boxer infantry fighting vehicle project, for which it has ordered 211 reconnaissance units as part of its Army modernisation, and Brazil, which obtained observer status for the Logistic Support Ship programme in 2016.

This is a unique way to enable the exportability of European defence systems during development. US military systems have flooded into the EU recently, which complicates the EU’s own defence market attractiveness. In response, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, released the Union’s first ever Defence Industrial Strategy in which it hopes to boost the continent’s market competitiveness.

Until now, the world has relied on US-manufactured drones. Japan currently operates one of Northrop Grumman‘s high altitude long endurance uncrewed aerial vehicles, the RQ-4B Global Hawk, procured in 2022, according to GlobalData intelligence.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Japan’s first participation in the Eurodrone programme comes just after the programme’s first board meeting in early March. Notably, there may be concerns that particpating nations may seek to alter the design of the Eurodrone uncrewed aerial system as the manufacturing phase is set to begin, which may lead to enduring delays down the line.

This concern stems from the fact that there has been no activity in the programme since 2020, when the global contract was formalised. A lot has happened since then – particularly during the war in Ukraine – which may have member states re-thinking their design configurations.

During the meeting, Japan’s delegation expressed its interest in the programme and in potential future collaborations with OCCAR, which will raise the value of a wakening European defence market after a sleepy two decades of complacency.