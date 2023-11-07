Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, slammed the prospect of elections due to take place in March next year, emphasising the pressing needs of the country’s defence amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country. Credit: Ukraine Ministry of Defence.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shut down the prospect of elections on 6 November, deeming it irresponsible in wartime, while emphasising concerns around unity and remaining attentive to the needs of the Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy instituted martial law, which prohibits holding elections, when Russia invaded in February last year. The president has maintained that the democratic process complicates the current state of war.

The Eastern European country’s next elections were due to take place in March 2024.

“We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are so many challenges, it is absolutely irresponsible to throw the topic of elections into society in a lighthearted and playful way.”

After announcing that Russia recently attacked the Kherson, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions with Iranian-manufactured Shahed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), the president proceeded to state that “everyone should remember what is most important in Ukraine right now.”

The temporary prohibition of elections is a natural occurrence in times of war. A consistent government policy must be taken when approaching the subject. It is a policy that has been instituted as far back as the early Roman Republic, in which one person accepted power to direct the war effort.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In that same spirit, Zelenskyy added that “The situation is the same now as it was before: if there is no victory, there will be no country. Our victory is possible. It will come if we all focus on it.”

Focus on the needs of the Armed Forces

“We must realise that now is the time of defence, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine,” he stated as he turned to need to bolster defence.

While lauding the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukrainian brigades, the dynamics of defence production in Ukraine, and the fulfillment of contracts and agreements with partners, the president still called for more to be done.

Turning to the need of the Armed Forces, Zelenskyy identified issues the country needs to act upon: “Transfers, training, and supply. There are many tasks.”

Reduced counter-offensive and reducing support

With winter approaching the Ukrainian Armed Forces are still struggling to further their progress in their counter-offensive, which began earlier in June, while the current conditions allow.

However, this timeframe grows steadily narrower, just as its largest donor, the US, also approaches another prospective government shutdown in mid-November, when its Continuing Resolution expires. This may impact Ukraine, which could see American military aid run dry.

To offset this potential loss, Ukraine’s indigenous defence industry has expanded with teaming arrangements with western defence organisations in the past few months.

A defence industries alliance was established in late September, including 38 member companies that represent 19 countries. These are agreements on joint production, exchange of technologies, supply of components. Propellant powder production, munitions manufacturing.

Besides ramping up its domestic production in the foreseeable future, Ukraine is also focused on training – for various platforms, including, most famously F-16 Fighting Falcons, which are due to enter service in spring 2024.

In keeping with the needs of the Armed Forces, Zelenskyy’s Government should consider preparing the appropriate infrastructure for such sophisticated western platforms, which require reliable and well-built runways and the like, rather than taking the time to campaign in order to continue the war effort.

While the war drags on, Zelenskyy must evoke something akin to the civic virtue of the Roman statesmen and military leader, Cincinatus, whose selfless devotion to the early republic in a time of crisis exemplifies, firstly, a commitment to get the job done and then to return to normality and elections once the war has subsided.