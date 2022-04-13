Northrop’s new Albuquerque facility to support Kirtland AFB and US military

Northrop Grumman has started construction on a new 25,000ft² facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, US.

The facility is part of the first phase of a new mixed-use development called MaxQ, which is located on Kirtland Air Force Base (AFB).

Northrop Grumman is the first company to occupy a standalone building under this project.

The company’s new facility will support various national security space business missions and cybersecurity tasks.

Located adjacent to the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the new building will also provide space system mission management to the customers.

Construction work on the building is anticipated to be complete by February next year.

Northrop Grumman national security systems vice-president Troy Brashear said: “This expansion will enhance our ability to support our customers’ missions as their national security space needs evolve.

“In addition to creating new aerospace jobs, we look forward to working alongside our local customers as Albuquerque flourishes as a hub for advanced space technology initiatives to protect our country.”

MaxQ project aims to transform more than 70-acre of land on Kirtland AFB into a laboratory, office and retail space.

The project falls under the US Department of Air Force’s Enhanced Use Lease programme, which allows the lease of military land to private contractors.

In October 2020, the US Air Force and Thunderbird Kirtland Development signed the formal 50-year enhanced use lease.