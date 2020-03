North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from its east coast on 21 March, marking its third weapons test this month, claimed South Korea defence officials.

The two missiles were fired from Sonchon in North Pyongan Province.

These ballistic missiles are claimed to have flown for 255 miles and subsequently landed in waters between North Korea and Japan.

However, South Korean officials did not specify further details about the missiles as they are analysing the data gathered from the tests, reported New York Times.

This comes amid the outbreak of Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.



The last weapon test conducted by North Korea was on 9 March. Several kinds of multiple rocket launchers were fired as part of a military drill that is overseen by Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea.

On 2 March, a similar drill was carried out by North Korea.

Should fully-autonomous armed aerial drones be banned? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Since the spread of the pandemic, military activities of the country have surged.

Last week, a live-fire training exercise was also conducted at an unidentified location by the North Korean military.

The tests have restarted a year after the failure of a summit meeting between Kim Jong-un and US President Trump.

In February last year, the meeting, which was held in Hanoi, Vietnam, failed due to differences over denuclearisation aspects and when to ease UN sanctions.

Since the failure of the talks, North Korea has shown no interest in diplomacy with Washington.