New Zealand to deploy C-130H aircraft and 50 personnel to support Ukraine

New Zealand will deploy one RNZAF C-130H transport aircraft to support Ukraine amid the crisis. Credit: Pseudopanax/commons.wikimedia.org.

The New Zealand Government has decided to deploy 50 personnel and the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s (RNZAF) C-130H Hercules aircraft to Europe.

The two-month-long deployment aims to extend support to Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.

Apart from the deployment, the government has agreed to provide an additional $13.1m in military, legal and human rights aid to the Ukraine.

The aid includes around $7.5m for weapons and ammunition procurement by the UK and $4.1m to provide commercial satellite access to the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

The remaining amount covers $500,000 for the International Court of Justice and International Criminal Court and $1m for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Ukraine.

Other measures decided by the New Zealand’s cabinet include deployment of an eight-person New Zealand Defence Force’s (NZDF) logistic specialists’ team.

The NZDF team will support Germany’s international donor coordination centre which will provide aid and other supplies to Ukraine.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “Our support to date has been comprehensive and covers every aspect of this conflict – humanitarian, legal, military, transportation, and people – and is in addition to the economic and trade sanctions we have put in place to help cripple the Russian economy.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of international law, which is why we are supporting the International Criminal Court in their investigations to hold Russia to account.

“We will continue to answer to the calls of Ukraine, with regular reviews of how we can keep making the greatest difference.”

According to the information from the government, the C-130H aircraft will join the partner nations’ military aircraft deployed in Europe.

Hercules will travel to the UK to transport the required equipment and supplies to the major distribution centres without entering Ukraine.

With the latest announcement, New Zealand has contributed a total of $30m support to the Ukraine along with the deployment of 67 personnel.