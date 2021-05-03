Nato Tiger Meet tactical-level live-fly event begins in Portugal

French Rafale at previous Nato Tigers Meet. Credit: courtesy of Nicola Carradossi and Allied Air Command archive.

The Portuguese 301 “Jaguares” Squadron-hosted Nato Tiger Meet event has started at Beja Air Base in Portugal.

More than 3,000 military staff and 57 aircraft with a tiger in their logo will take part in the two-week tactical-level live-fly event. It will be one of the largest international exercises ever conducted in Portugal.

Nine fighter and helicopter squadrons from Portugal, Greece, Italy, the US, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and France alongside Nato partner Switzerland will participate in the event.

The military personnel and platforms will get an opportunity to further hone their flying skills.

The squadron-level training will mainly involve conducting day and night operations in a multi domain environment. The forces will apply their tactics, techniques and procedures against airborne and ground and sea-based threats.



In addition, the event will provide daily interoperability training for all participants and share lessons learned.

The exercise will also receive support from Nato E-3A Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS), built by Boeing Defense & Space Group.

The exercise started on 2 May and will run until 14 May.

Nato Tiger Meet has been conducted since 1961. The NATO Tiger Association provides the comprehensive framework for the exercise.

The event was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Nato scrambled allied fighter jets conducting the Baltic Air Policing mission to intercept Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea.