Lockheed Martin opens new facility for hypersonic strike production

The advanced production facility is located in Courtland, Alabama, US. Credit: Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Lockheed Martin has opened an advanced production facility focused on hypersonic strike production in Courtland, Alabama, US.

The 65,000ft² facility, to be named Missile Assembly Building 4 (MAB 4), aims to deliver critical digital factory capabilities.

It will support programmes such as the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), the US Army’s long-range hypersonic weapon, the navy’s conventional prompt strike (CPS) missile and more.

Lockheed Martin Space Strategic and Missile Defense Systems vice-president and general manager Sarah Hiza said: “Lockheed Martin has manufactured defence systems in Courtland since 1994, providing increasingly sophisticated capabilities to protect our nation, allies, and security partners.

“Our long-time partnerships with Alabama, the Department of Defense, and academic researchers have paved the way to develop the most advanced hypersonic strike capabilities using the best-of-the-best digital technologies from across our enterprise.”



The new factory features advanced production tools and intelligent factory solutions.

According to the company, the latest development represents the company’s commitment to making northern Alabama the base of its hypersonic strike programmes.

The opening of the new facility is expected to bring some 70 jobs to the area.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Air Dominance and Strike Weapons vice-president Jay Pitman said: “Hypersonic strike capabilities are critical to combat evolving threats, giving our warfighters the tools they need to complete complex missions.

“The talented teams who work at these new advanced strike production facilities are delivering essential missile and hypersonic vehicle technologies in support of the US National Defense Strategy.”