Lockheed Martin has delivered the fourth advanced extremely high frequency (AEHF) military communications satellite to the US Air Force (USAF) for launch on an Atlas V rocket.

The company transported the satellite to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida, US, where preparatory works will be conducted for the launch slated for October.

Lockheed Martin Protected Communications vice-president Michael Cacheiro said: “Four AEHF satellites in orbit means protected global connectivity for those who need it most, from the president to deployed soldiers.



“We offer powerful end-to-end systems so that more operational users can have assured connectivity in contested environments.

“The first three satellites have already been placed in orbit and the company is currently engaged in the production of the fifth and sixth satellites.”

“Delivering this fourth satellite in orbit will be critical to the air force, as it will connect all four satellites on orbit, forming a geostationary ring to provide uninterrupted global communications.”

The company assembled the satellite at its Sunnyvale, California, US, facility and is under an USAF contract to deliver six AEHF satellites and the Mission Control Segment.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin is required to develop jam-proof communication systems that offer a low probability of detection or interception.

The AEHF satellite will facilitate military communications with real-time video, battlefield maps and targeting data.

According to the company, strategic command and tactical troops using the AEHF system can engage in highly secure, protected communications during their operations on ground, sea and air platforms.

The system is also designed for the US allies, including Canada, the Netherlands and the UK.

Lockheed Martin also noted that total capacity offered by a single AEHF satellite is greater than that of the entire legacy five-satellite Milstar constellation.