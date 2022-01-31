Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 31, 2022

Lockheed Martin Greenville facility completes first USAF F-16 sustainment

The first F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet was inducted for depot sustainment work in March 2021.

F-16 depot
Wisconsin ANG F-16 Fighting Falcons over Madison, Wisconsin. Credit: USAF Master Sgt. Paul Gorman/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Lockheed Martin has completed the depot sustainment work on the US Air Force’s (USAF) first F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet.

The aircraft was successfully returned to the service from the company’s facility in Greenville, South Carolina, US.

In December 2020, the company received the $900m F-16 Sustainment Depot programme contract from USAF’s F-16 System Program Office within the Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate.

The first USAF F-16 aircraft from Edwards Air Force Base in California was inducted into the programme last year.  

Lockheed Martin F-16 Program vice-president Danya Trent said: “This was the first fighter sustainment work awarded to the site, and with F-16 production also well underway in Greenville, the site is now the global home of the F-16.”

The company aims to recruit more than 300 people for new roles by the end of this year to support the sustainment work and manufacture of the aircraft.

In a statement, the company said: “These new roles represent Lockheed Martin’s long-standing commitment to meet our customers’ current and future needs, and to bring more jobs to the Greenville area.”

As part of its digital engineering efforts, the company makes use of advanced technologies and automation to achieve enhanced product quality while reducing costs and span time.

The F-16s are used by customers in 25 countries, and more than 3,000 units are currently operational.

The aircraft has so far logged in 19.5 million flight hours and flown 13 million sorties.

Related Companies
Precision Flight Controls

Advanced Flight Simulators for Military Training

Visit Profile
GlobalData

Our mission is to help businesses maintain an unbiased, complete, and comparable view of the sectors, markets, and companies which offer them the best potential to grow.

Visit Profile
AOS Technologies

High-Speed Cameras and Digital Cameras for Airborne and Military Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU