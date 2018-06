Lockheed Martin is intending to work on development and testing of a full range of cyber tools and platforms, including Henosis, which is the company’s prototype for the US Air Force’s (USAF) Unified Platform competition.

The efforts are part of the company’s plans to expand its cyber operations at Port San Antonio’s Project Tech complex.

Project Tech has been specifically designed to support the growth of the region’s cybersecurity and other advanced technology sectors. Lockheed Martin is the project’s first customer.



Lockheed Martin’s latest Cyber Solutions operations will be carried out at a new 15,000ft² facility, which is slated to become operational early next year.

Lockheed Martin Cyber Solutions vice-president Deon Viergutz said: “We are inspired by our customers’ missions and seek to partner with them to make the world a safer place.

“By increasing our investment in the area of cyberspace mission support, we are better-positioned to support the growing needs of organisations on or near the port such as the 24th and 25th airforces and the National Security Agency.”

A local team of skilled systems engineers, software developers, and cyber architects will run the new facility.

The USAF’s Henosis prototype can be used to integrate cyber effects into multi-domain air, land, maritime and space operations.

The prototype serves as a command and control battle management visualisation tool that helps coordinate defensive cyber operations and offensive cyber operations, in addition to cyber intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

In March, Lockheed Martin’s Cyber Solutions division decided to compete for the USAF’s Unified Platform contract by unveiling details about the Henosis prototype.